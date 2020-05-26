Drug Cos. Seek To Exit Chicago Opioid Case

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Drug manufacturers including Johnson & Johnson and Teva have told an Illinois federal judge that the city of Chicago's bellwether suit over the opioid crisis should be tossed, because after six years of litigation the city still can't show that any Chicago doctor wrote an inappropriate prescription based on their alleged false statements. After an extensive investigation, years of litigation, six amended complaints and interviews with numerous medical practitioners, Chicago can't show that a doctor in the city was swayed into writing an opioid prescription due to the companies' alleged misrepresentations about their risks and benefits, the companies said Friday. Neither...

