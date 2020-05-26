House May Block Warrantless Surveillance Of Web Activity

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- House leaders have agreed to a vote on requiring national security officials to obtain a warrant to access Americans' internet searches or browsing history, opening the door to a comeback win for civil libertarians after a narrow defeat in the Senate. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat who has pressed for more limits on surveillance under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, said Tuesday that the U.S. House of Representatives' leadership will allow a vote this week on her amendment to the bill reauthorizing spy powers. Her proposal was similar but not identical to the bipartisan amendment that fell one vote short...

