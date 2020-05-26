Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Transpo Insurer Atlas Beats Stock Suit Over Loss Reserves

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge held on Tuesday that shareholders in Atlas Financial Holdings haven't adequately alleged that the commercial transportation insurer knew its loss reserves were underfunded in recent years but withheld that information from investors.

U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland said the third amended complaint from investors Philip Fryman and Aram Hovasapyan still only generally alleges that Atlas knew or should've known its reserves for paying out customer claims were insufficient and asks the court to infer the company's knowledge based on its use of predictive analytics and claims monitoring.

That won't pass muster under securities laws, the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!