Transpo Insurer Atlas Beats Stock Suit Over Loss Reserves

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge held on Tuesday that shareholders in Atlas Financial Holdings haven't adequately alleged that the commercial transportation insurer knew its loss reserves were underfunded in recent years but withheld that information from investors. U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland said the third amended complaint from investors Philip Fryman and Aram Hovasapyan still only generally alleges that Atlas knew or should've known its reserves for paying out customer claims were insufficient and asks the court to infer the company's knowledge based on its use of predictive analytics and claims monitoring. That won't pass muster under securities laws, the judge...

