Feds Tell High Court Nestle Can't Be Held Liable For Slavery

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up Nestle USA Inc.'s fight against claims it aided slavery on Ivory Coast cocoa farms, saying the high court should rule that domestic corporations can't be held liable under the Alien Tort Statute. The ATS — a law first enacted in 1789 that allows individuals to pursue human rights cases in federal courts for actions carried out overseas — doesn't apply to domestic corporations and doesn't include liability for aiding and abetting, attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice argued. The government attorneys also said that even if the ATS...

