Adviser Must Foot Ex-CEO's Legal Bills In SEC Fraud Case

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- An investment adviser must pay over $281,000 in attorney fees to cover the cost of its former CEO's defense in a regulatory action accusing him of defrauding clients by lying about lucrative commissions while at the company, a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge John F. Keenan ordered Brite Advisors USA Inc., formerly known as deVere USA Inc., to pay up following more than a year of spotty payments after the injunctive relief case was closed in February 2019. Former deVere CEO Benjamin Alderson, one of the subjects of an ongoing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit, urged...

