Pfizer, Mylan Can't Quickly Appeal EpiPen RICO Class Cert.

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- EpiPen manufacturer Pfizer and distributor Mylan cannot immediately appeal a Kansas federal judge's certification of a nationwide class under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act in multidistrict litigation over the price of the emergency allergy treatment, the Tenth Circuit ruled Tuesday, finding the district court's conclusions "well-supported." The Tenth Circuit panel's decision to reject the pharmaceutical giants' appellate review request was a small victory for EpiPen buyers who have been battling Pfizer and its subsidiaries, Mylan, and Mylan CEO Heather Bresch in multidistrict litigation since 2017 over allegations that they unlawfully increased the price of the life-saving injections by 500...

