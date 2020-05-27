Gov't Can't Get Early Win In Army Design-Build Contract Fight

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Tuesday denied the government's bid for an early win in a dispute over a design-build contract for the construction of a metal storage warehouse and related site work at the U.S. Army Soldier Systems Center in Natick, Massachusetts. In a six-page order, Judge Charles F. Lettow rejected the government's bid for summary judgment, finding it would be premature to decide whether the government's multiple changes to its contract with New England Specialty Services Inc. caused delays in violation of the contract. "Genuine disputes of material fact exist regarding all of plaintiff's claims, and are...

