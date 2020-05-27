All-Star Gym Hits Cheerleading Org. With Antitrust Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A California competitive cheerleading gym filed a class action suit against sport giant Varsity Brands LLC and the sport's governing body, U.S. All Star Federation Inc. (USASF), on Tuesday, claiming the two entities worked together to monopolize the all-star cheer competition and apparel market. Fusion Elite All Stars claimed it, along with a proposed class of individuals and entities, paid inflated prices for all-star cheer apparel and to compete in competitions. According to the complaint, Varsity controls about 90% of the competition market and 80% of the apparel market in the U.S. Varsity was allegedly able to obtain a lion's share...

