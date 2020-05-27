Ex-JPMorgan Trader Wants Separate Trial In Spoofing Case

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- One of four suspects in a market manipulation scheme run out of the precious metals department at JPMorgan Chase & Co. urged an Illinois federal judge Tuesday to let him have his own trial, arguing that a joint trial with his co-defendants would prejudice the jury against him. Former JPMorgan trader Christopher Jordan told the court Tuesday he was a "minor player" in the purported eight-year scheme and shouldn't be grouped together with the former head of the bank's precious metals desk Michael Nowak, former salesman Jeffrey Ruffo and fellow trader Gregg Smith. "Severance is warranted to ensure that Mr. Jordan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS