Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nonprofit Battelle Says Ex-Employee's FCA Suit Is Hollow

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The Ohio research nonprofit Battelle Memorial Institute is looking to shut down a former employee's lawsuit claiming he was fired because he sounded the alarm over misuse of government funding, as Battelle said the staffer's unease with a contract does not add up to fraud.

The institute, which has federal contracts to manage government laboratories in addition to its own facilities, filed a dismissal bid in Washington federal court Tuesday, insisting that the federal False Claims Act retaliation suit it faces is based on misguided concerns a former contract specialist aired over a U.S. Department of Energy contract. 

To back up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!