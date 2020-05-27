Nonprofit Battelle Says Ex-Employee's FCA Suit Is Hollow

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The Ohio research nonprofit Battelle Memorial Institute is looking to shut down a former employee's lawsuit claiming he was fired because he sounded the alarm over misuse of government funding, as Battelle said the staffer's unease with a contract does not add up to fraud. The institute, which has federal contracts to manage government laboratories in addition to its own facilities, filed a dismissal bid in Washington federal court Tuesday, insisting that the federal False Claims Act retaliation suit it faces is based on misguided concerns a former contract specialist aired over a U.S. Department of Energy contract. To back up...

