Insurers Sue Yacht Owner To Block US Suit Over Damages

Law360, London (June 15, 2020, 9:09 PM BST) -- A group of Lloyd's underwriters have sued a yacht owner in London to stop its lawsuit against a marine surveyor over $6.3 million in repair damages from proceeding in America, saying the vessel owner agreed to settle any claims in the U.K. Brit UW Ltd., representing a group of London-based underwriters with Lloyd's, urged the High Court to issue an anti-suit injunction barring Vesper Maritime Ltd. from suing the surveyor in connection with damage to a 95-foot yacht. Although Vesper dropped the underwriters from its Massachusetts federal court lawsuit in May, Brit claimed the litigation still targets Norwegian marine surveyor AqualisBraemar...

