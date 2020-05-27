Judge Urges Sides To Settle PNC Bank Sex Assault Case

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Wednesday urged PNC Bank and a former employee to try to strike a deal amid their competing bids for new trials in the ex-worker's suit against the financial institution over being attacked by a customer, saying the matter "should be settled." Superior Court Judge Robert H. Gardner said there were "good arguments" on both sides after lawyers for the parties took aim at split jury verdicts awarding former PNC Bank wealth manager Damara Scott $2.4 million in compensatory damages and denying her request for punitive damages, a debate infused with allegations that the bank concealed...

