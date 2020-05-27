Gov't Can Depose Manafort's Banker And Obtain Assets Docs

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors attempting to seize assets from former Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort have been cleared to obtain testimony from an ex-bank executive accused of attempting to bribe the onetime chairman with $16 million in risky loans in exchange for a job in the administration. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson's order Tuesday in D.C. federal court granted prosecutors' discovery and deposition bid in a contentious fight over two of Manafort's forfeited New York real estate properties and a bank account. Judge Jackson said the deposition of Stephen Calk, who ran The Federal Savings Bank and its holding company, National Bancorp...

