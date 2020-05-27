Netflix And Comcast Lose PTAB Bid To Nix Digital Data Patent

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The owner of a digital data compression patent notched a victory in an ongoing battle with Netflix Inc. and Comcast Cable Communications when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board held the companies were unable to show the patent was invalid as obvious. The board determined that while some of the challenged claims in the Realtime Adaptive Streaming LLC patent were disclosed in two earlier U.S. patents and a Japanese patent application, Netflix and Comcast failed to show that a skilled artisan would have been motivated to combine elements of the prior art references, the PTAB panel said in a final written...

