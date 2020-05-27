$750M Namenda Deal OK'd But 21% Atty Fee Request In Doubt

Law360, New York (May 27, 2020, 1:34 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday approved a landmark $750 million settlement over allegations that an Allergan PLC subsidiary thwarted generic competition for its Alzheimer's drug Namenda, but cast doubt on awarding $157 million in attorney fees, calling the figure "astronomically large." During a teleconference fairness hearing, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon swiftly approved the settlement, which compensates wholesalers that accused the drugmaker and its Forest Laboratories LLC unit of anti-competitive conduct to keep generic versions of Namenda off pharmacy shelves. The deal is one of the largest ever by a single drugmaker in an antitrust case. But the judge quickly...

