Pa. Law Firm Faces Claims 'Carelessness' Caused 401(k) Theft

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania-based disability benefit law firm can't shake allegations that its own carelessness allowed $400,000 in retirement funds to be stolen, after a federal judge ruled Wednesday that a third-party administrator could claim the firm bore the blame for the theft. U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg in his order refused to toss MandMarblestone Group LLC's counterclaims against Leventhal Sutton & Gornstein, its 401(k) plan and Jess Leventhal, a principal at the firm, in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case. Leventhal Sutton & Gornstein, the plan and Leventhal sued the third-party administrator and Nationwide Trust Company FSB, alleging they improperly...

