La-Roche Can't Shake Class Cert. In Environmental Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Hoffmann La-Roche Inc. has failed in its attempt to dismantle a class of Garden State homeowners who say a company research facility polluted their water, a New Jersey appeals court said on Wednesday. The three-judge Superior Court panel said La-Roche was trying to challenge the class certification by targeting the merits of its case, but that those sorts of attacks aren't appropriate at this stage in the process. The panel held the class claims were typical among class members — homeowners who all live within 200 feet of the alleged groundwater contamination plumes and all received the same letter from La-Roche...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS