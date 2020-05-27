Cattle Industry Seeks To Block Part Of New EPA Water Rule

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association asked a federal judge Tuesday to block the federal government from implementing part of its new rule defining the scope of Clean Water Act jurisdiction. The ranchers object to the parts of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers' new Navigable Waters Protection rule that says certain tributaries and wetlands are "navigable waters of the U.S.," a key CWA term that defines the act's jurisdiction. If those types of waters are considered fair game for CWA permitting, it will result in unreasonably long and costly requirements, the group said in a motion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS