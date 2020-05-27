Ohio Counties Hit Pharmacies With Opioid Nuisance Claims

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Two Ohio counties in bellwether cases hit pharmacy chains with claims Wednesday that they created a public nuisance by failing to monitor suspicious orders of opioids and only belatedly put in systems to detect those orders. Trumbull County and Lake County said that the chains, which include CVS and Rite Aid, had extensive data on the opioids they distributed and could have taken action to prevent filling suspicious opioid prescriptions, but instead fueled a black market for opioids. The counties told U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, who is overseeing the federal multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis, that the pharmacies failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS