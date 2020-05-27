Attys In Bose Headphone Suit Get Earful From Irked Judge

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge sounded unhappy with a suit claiming Bose Corp. sold defective water-resistant wireless headphones, chastising the buyers during a hearing on Wednesday for lacking specifics in their claims and wondering why the company wasn't opposing class action status. U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock voiced his dissatisfaction, telling attorneys for the proposed class that their latest complaint — the fourth since the case was filed in 2018 — still had not provided details about where their clients bought their Bose headphones. He questioned why the consumers would not provide details he said had been lacking from previous iterations of the...

