New OSHA COVID-19 Guidance Talks Construction Job Safety

Emily Brill By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Compliance newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

The DOL issued new guidance Tuesday on construction job safety during the coronavirus pandemic. (iStock.com/Ana M Amortegui)

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 1:29 PM EDT) -- New federal guidance aimed at bolstering construction workers' safety during the COVID-19 pandemic advises employers to keep in-person meetings as short as possible, assess the risk of coronavirus exposure posed by a job site before entering, and stagger employees' work schedules.The guidance, released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Labor 's Occupational Safety and Health Administration , also recommends ensuring that indoor work sites have good air flow and using physical barriers such as plastic sheets or walls to separate workers from people with coronavirus symptoms.Employers should closely monitor coronavirus outbreak conditions, including the availability of testing, the guidance says. The guidance does not offer an opinion on whether workers should get tests.OSHA specified that the guidance creates no legal obligations and is "advisory in nature."--Editing by Marygrace Murphy.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.