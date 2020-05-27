Latham Cut From $33B Deal Suit After Repping Rival Bidders

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP was booted from a $33 billion lawsuit because it had "unfettered access" to information crucial to a defense contractor's claims that the government favored a competitor with a spotty record for a defense deal, according to an unsealed opinion. The U.S. Court of Federal Claims forced the firm out of Quantico Tactical Inc.'s suit on April 29, saying in an opinion unsealed Tuesday that the firm couldn't probe Quantico rival Atlantic Diving Supply Inc.'s alleged misconduct in the existing equipment supply deal when it had already reviewed Atlantic's risks of losing that work in 2010. "The same...

