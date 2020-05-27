DOJ Tells Justices To Take Up $250M Nazi Art Fight

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a D.C. Circuit ruling that revived a long-simmering fight over Nazi Germany's purchase of $250 million in medieval art, which descendants of the Jewish art dealers involved say had been stolen. In a pair of Tuesday briefs, the U.S. Department of Justice urged the high court to take up the Federal Republic of Germany's argument that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act doesn't stop the courts from ruling if the American legal system is the correct jurisdiction for the case. The DOJ also agreed with a similar argument that had been made...

