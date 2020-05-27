Southeast Texas Landowners Blame State For Flood Damage

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A group of Houston-area property owners are claiming the state of Texas is responsible for millions of dollars' worth of flood damage caused by a highway median that impedes rainfall runoff during a major storm. The group of 45 property owners, led by Richard and Wendy Devillier, on Tuesday accused Texas of violating its own constitution and the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by building a 32-inch highway barrier along Interstate Highway 10. They say in a Chambers County District Court lawsuit that the flooding that followed the barrier's construction is equivalent to the state unconstitutionally taking their property without providing...

