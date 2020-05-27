Gabbard Drops $50M Hillary Clinton Suit, Citing COVID-19

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard dropped her $50 million defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton on Wednesday, citing the COVID-19 health crisis as the reason, according to a filing in Manhattan federal court. Gabbard, D-Hawaii, sued Clinton in January, claiming the former secretary of state and Democratic party presidential nominee's public comments calling her a "Russian asset" defamed her. In a notice to the court, Gabbard said that while she and her co-plaintiff Tulsi Now Inc. "remain certain of the action's legal merit, they are just as certain that this new COVID and post-COVID world require them to focus their time and attention...

