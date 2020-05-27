Skechers To Ditch $20M In Exec Awards Under Chancery Deal

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Global footwear company Skechers Inc. and stockholders disclosed a tentative deal Wednesday to settle a derivative suit in Delaware Chancery Court by canceling nearly $20 million in equity awards issued to founder Robert Greenberg and two top officers in 2019 and 2020. The proposal sets aside without comment, however, demands in the original derivative suit in July 2019 for cancellation or disgorgement of $47.7 million in restricted stock awards granted in 2018 to Greenberg, his son Michael Greenberg, who is Skechers' president, and Chief Operating Officer David Weinberg. In the settlement motion filed Wednesday, attorneys for the stockholders said they believe...

