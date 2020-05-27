Lyft Rips NJ Drivers' Bid To Gain Transpo Worker Exemption

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Lyft urged a New Jersey federal court to reject a group of drivers' attempt to "gerrymander" what it means to be a transportation worker engaged in interstate commerce to dodge having to arbitrate their proposed wage and hour class action. The ride-hailing company pressed U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti on Tuesday to compel arbitration in a suit alleging Lyft Inc. incorrectly classified drivers as independent contractors to deny them minimum wage, overtime and expense reimbursements in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and New Jersey Wage and Hour Law. The drivers behind the suit are Renier Gonzalez, Laju Ogedengbe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS