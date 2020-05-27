Insurer Can't Recoup Settlement Payment In Lyft Crash Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has rejected a bid from Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Co. to get reimbursement for a settlement reached by Lyft Inc. in a suit alleging one of its drivers hit another vehicle, confirming an arbitrator's decision against the insurer. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the appeals court rejected Tokio Marine's argument that the arbitrator violated state law by failing to determine whether the driver was Lyft's employee — and thus excluded from Tokio's policy — or an independent contractor, saying it was within the arbitrator's ambit to determine that some questions were not necessary to deciding the issue....

