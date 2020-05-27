US Faces Difficult Choice In $1.2B Venezuela Award Fight

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A potential impediment to Crystallex's efforts to seize shares in Citgo's parent company to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitral award against Venezuela was removed after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the case, but the Canadian miner's legal woes are still far from over. The high court's May 18 decision not to disturb the underlying Third Circuit ruling allowing Crystallex to seize shares in a subsidiary of Venezuela's state-owned oil company, which owns the U.S. oil giant Citgo Petroleum Corp., in some ways marks an end to the miner's long-running struggle to recoup its losses after Venezuelan authorities ousted it nearly a...

