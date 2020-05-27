Bipartisan Bill Proposes $100B In New Tech Funding

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- House and Senate lawmakers on both sides of the aisle proposed $100 billion in new funding to boost U.S. science and technology research under a bill called the Endless Frontier Act unveiled Wednesday. The act would create a new entity called the technology directorate with the ability to hire qualified experts to oversee the awarding of technology and science-related contracts and grants, according to a news release. The directorate would receive $100 billion over five years to invest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics research and industries. It would receive an additional $10 billion to identify and reward 10 regions around...

