EasyJet Hit With £18B Class Action Testing Value Of Privacy

Law360, London (May 29, 2020, 7:33 PM BST) -- More than 6,000 EasyJet customers are gearing up to test European Union data rules in a group lawsuit seeking damages from the airline after a cyberattack left their personal details exposed to hackers, lawyers representing the claimants said. Law firm PGMBM is filing for a group litigation order demanding that the budget airline compensate each customer affected by the major data breach up to £2,000 ($2,465). EasyJet admitted in May that 9 million people had personal information leaked, meaning the potential claim could reach £18 billion. Tom Goodhead, a managing partner at PGMBM, told Law360 on Friday that an initial...

