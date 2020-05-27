Tech Giants Beat Conservatives' Free Speech Suit At DC Circ.

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a conservative group's $1.5 billion lawsuit accusing Twitter, Facebook, Apple and Alphabet's Google of violating the First Amendment and antitrust statutes by censoring conservative content, finding the suit fails to state a claim on all fronts. In a four-page per curiam decision, a three-judge panel concluded that Freedom Watch Inc.'s First Amendment claim fails because it does not adequately allege the technology companies can violate the First Amendment, as they're not state actors. The panel noted that under the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last year in Manhattan Community Access Corp. v. Halleck,...

