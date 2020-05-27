'Potterhead' Group Wants To End Warner Bros. TM Lawsuit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A fitness-oriented charity group is asking a California federal judge to toss out a lawsuit that claims it violated Warner Bros.' "Harry Potter" trademarks by offering a "Potterhead Running Club." In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, Random Tuesday Inc. described Warner Bros.' lawsuit as an "overreach" against a group that was merely "inspiring other fans" to donate to charity via running events. "Trademarks are about source-identification, and do not give anyone a monopolistic 'ownership' of certain words or phrases," the group wrote. "WB makes vague, overbroad claims of ownership of unidentified terms, and terms that do not identify WB as...

