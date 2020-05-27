Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Potterhead' Group Wants To End Warner Bros. TM Lawsuit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A fitness-oriented charity group is asking a California federal judge to toss out a lawsuit that claims it violated Warner Bros.' "Harry Potter" trademarks by offering a "Potterhead Running Club."

In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, Random Tuesday Inc. described Warner Bros.' lawsuit as an "overreach" against a group that was merely "inspiring other fans" to donate to charity via running events.

"Trademarks are about source-identification, and do not give anyone a monopolistic 'ownership' of certain words or phrases," the group wrote. "WB makes vague, overbroad claims of ownership of unidentified terms, and terms that do not identify WB as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!