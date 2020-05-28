Atty Says Suit Over VidAngel's $62M Trial Loss Is Barred

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- The bankruptcy trustee for VidAngel can't sue a former company lawyer over work he did for the streaming service years before it lost a $62 million copyright case to major Hollywood studios, the attorney told a Utah federal court. David Quinto, who co-founded Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP in 1986 and began working with VidAngel in 2014, the same year he left the law firm, wants the court to dismiss trustee George Hofmann's legal malpractice suit against him, saying the suit is barred by an arbitration provision in his VidAngel contract. Utah-based VidAngel, which streamed sanitized versions of movies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS