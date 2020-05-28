5th Circ. Says Verizon, Sprint Due Answers In Access Fee Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Sprint and Verizon can't collect damages from multidistrict litigation they launched over switched access charges, but there's nothing stopping a Texas federal court from sorting out their legal rights on the issue, the Fifth Circuit has ruled. Remanding a "minor part" of the decision that dismissed the suit, the Fifth Circuit said in an open-ended opinion Wednesday that the mobile rivals were entitled to declaratory relief on "at least some" of the claims they had laid against certain local carriers. That's because some of those carriers are now subject to price caps under Federal Communications Commission rules, and those price caps...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS