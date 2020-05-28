Signature Snags Litigation Partner From Freshfields

Law360, London (May 28, 2020, 4:56 PM BST) -- London disputes law firm Signature Litigation LLP said Thursday it has snapped up the former head of the commercial disputes group at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP as a new partner for its City office. Signature said Tom Snelling, an expert in commercial litigation and complex regulatory matters with 20 years of experience in disputes and arbitration, will join the firm on June 1. "Tom is a first-class litigator and his choice of Signature will, we are sure, enable him to further develop his exciting practice," Graham Huntley, founding partner of Signature Litigation, said. Snelling's new firm said he has extensive experience...

