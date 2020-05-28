Truck Biz Wants Price-Fix Suits Against Oil Cos. Linked

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A trucking company accusing two oil-trading firms of fixing gas prices is asking a California federal judge to tie three more recently filed but similar suits to its own complaint, saying the proposed class actions belong together. Pacific Wine Distributors Inc., which sued Vitol Inc., SK Energy Americas Inc. and SK Trading International Co. on May 6, succeeded earlier this month in relating four other proposed class actions to its case. On Wednesday, the distributor asked to tie in three more. The putative class actions generally claim that the oil traders took advantage of millions of California drivers through a scheme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS