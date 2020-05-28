Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investor Sues Qiagen To Block $11.5B Thermo Fisher Deal

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) --  An investor in genetic testing company Qiagen filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the company's board members, accusing them of allegedly failing to provide essential information about Qiagen's $11.5 billion merger with laboratory supplies provider Thermo Fisher.

Common stock shareholder Milton Pfeiffer said Qiagen violated the Securities Exchange Act because the company's SEC filings failed to note financial projections, the underwriter's financial analysis, confidentiality agreements and employment statuses for management after the merger. Pfeiffer asked a New York federal court to halt the Netherlands-based company's merger transaction or award him damages if the agreement couldn't be prevented.

"Without this material information, Qiagen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!