White House Order To Tackle Twitter Bias On Shaky Ground

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday urging the Federal Communications Commission to regulate big tech platforms, inflaming a long-simmering debate over the agency's authority to police internet content. President Donald Trump wants the Federal Communications Commission to regulate internet platforms including Twitter, which recently labeled two of his posts as misleading. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) A draft of the order circulating among D.C. tech circles, which Law360 reviewed Thursday, outlined measures to purportedly crack down on "online censorship." The measure would target platforms like Twitter and Facebook for what the White House views as the unfair removal or labeling of viewpoints that moderators don't agree...

