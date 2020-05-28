Bondholder Seeks To Force Venezuelan Oil Co. To Pay $132M

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Engineering company Dresser-Rand Co. urged a New York federal court Wednesday to order a subsidiary of Venezuela's state-owned oil company to pay $132.3 million owed under a defaulted bond, saying further delay will leave it at a disadvantage when trying to compete with other creditors. U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton ruled in February that as guarantor of the bond at issue, subsidiary PDVSA Petroleo SA waived all of its defenses in the litigation and was required to pay back the debt. However, he said that U.S. government sanctions made it legally impossible for the bond issuer, parent company Petroleos de...

