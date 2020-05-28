Chevron Awarded More Than $15.6M In Trademark Dispute

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Chevron has gotten a Texas jury's award of $1.1 million boosted to a final judgment of more than $15.6 million against a company that infringed its trademark to dupe other companies into doing business with it. U.S. District Judge David Hittner on Wednesday found Chevron USA Inc. and Chevron Intellectual Property LLC had presented ample proof at trial to support its claim that Sariel Petroleum LLC profited at least $3.2 million from the infringement — more than the $1.1 million the jury found Chevron could disgorge from Sariel. Judge Hittner tripled the damages to $9.6 million and ordered another Sariel entity and...

