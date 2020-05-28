Canadian Pot Co. Says Investors Knew Of Contamination Risk

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers told a New York federal court that a proposed shareholder class action over contaminated pot falls flat because investors were warned about quality control risks inherent to producing marijuana. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said Wednesday that its public statements and offering documents ahead of a $143 million initial public offering last year made "robust risk disclosures" covering the contaminated marijuana shipment at the heart of investor Yimin Huang's suit. "Companies that produce agricultural products face heightened quality control risks and — as the offering documents made clear — Sundial's products are no exception," the company said,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS