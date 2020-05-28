The Top In-House Hires Of May

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires during May included high-profile appointments at Boeing, Bed Bath & Beyond and Spotify. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks during the COVID-19 outbreak. Grant Dixton Boeing Co. named deputy general counsel Grant Dixton as its new general counsel, senior vice president and head of the aerospace giant's law department after the previous general counsel was named head of its newly combined law and global compliance departments. Dixton has been with Boeing since 2006 and held the deputy general counsel job for four years. In his new role, Dixton reports to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS