Green Groups Take $10B LNG Project Fight To DC Circ.

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Several environmental groups want the D.C. Circuit to force the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reconsider approving a $10 billion liquefied natural gas export project in Oregon, after the state said the project wouldn't meet its environmental standards. The Sierra Club and the Natural Resources Defense Council took aim in a pair of separate petitions on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, at FERC's decision last week to reject reconsidering its approval of Pembina Pipeline Corp.'s Jordan Cove LNG project. The suits are only the latest to challenge the project. A group of landowners who say they would be displaced by the project...

