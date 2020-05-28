Insurer Tells 7th Circ. Coverage Doesn't Apply In Injury Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Columbia Insurance Group Inc. told the Seventh Circuit Thursday that a lower court incorrectly found it had a duty to defend two property companies as additional insureds in a man's lawsuit over injuries he suffered at work. Columbia told a three-judge panel during oral argument that the lower court should have looked for more substantive allegations in injured TDH Mechanical Inc. worker Eduardo Guzman's underlying suit before finding that an excess insurer had incorrectly been defending Columbia's additional insureds, Rockwell Properties LLC and Prairie Management & Development LLC, in the case. Guzman's underlying allegations focus on breaches by Rockwell and...

