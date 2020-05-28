Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Tells 7th Circ. Coverage Doesn't Apply In Injury Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Columbia Insurance Group Inc. told the Seventh Circuit Thursday that a lower court incorrectly found it had a duty to defend two property companies as additional insureds in a man's lawsuit over injuries he suffered at work.  

Columbia told a three-judge panel during oral argument that the lower court should have looked for more substantive allegations in injured TDH Mechanical Inc. worker Eduardo Guzman's underlying suit before finding that an excess insurer had incorrectly been defending Columbia's additional insureds, Rockwell Properties LLC and Prairie Management & Development LLC, in the case. Guzman's underlying allegations focus on breaches by Rockwell and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!