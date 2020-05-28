High Time To End Freelancers' AB 5 Challenge, Calif. Says

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- California has urged a federal judge to close the book on a suit brought by freelance writers and photographers challenging a Golden State law that makes it harder to classify workers as independent contractors, saying they missed the boat for amending their suit after it was tossed in March. When U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez denied in March the groups' bid to sidestep California's Assembly Bill 5 and granted Attorney General Xavier Becerra's motion to dismiss their constitutional challenge to the statute, he allowed the groups to amend their complaint. But that deadline expired over a month ago, the state said Wednesday...

