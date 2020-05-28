Advocacy Orgs Say Clearview AI Broke Biometric Privacy Law

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy groups hit Clearview AI Inc. with a lawsuit in Illinois state court Thursday claiming the facial recognition technology company has violated the biometric privacy rights of their members, program participants and other Illinois residents on a "staggering scale." In what they say is the first lawsuit addressing how vulnerable communities — including sex workers, sexual assault survivors and undocumented immigrants — are harmed by facial recognition surveillance, the organizations claim Clearview has used its technology to capture more than three billion face prints from images posted online without users consent, and in violation...

