Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Rape Allegations In New York

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Four more women on Thursday accused convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein of using his power in the entertainment industry, threats and physical force to rape, sexually abuse, assault, batter and falsely imprison them, according to a lengthy complaint filed in New York state court. The four unnamed women of varying ages — 70, 43, 38 and 35 — alleged in their suit that the disgraced media mogul was able to isolate them from their friends and peers to sexually harass and assault them under the pretense of helping to advance their careers. They said they were all either already involved in, or...

