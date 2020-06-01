Pa. County Cut From $14M Privacy Settlement Processing

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Citing the potential for additional cost and squabbling among the attorneys, a Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday said she would not allow a Philadelphia-area county to take direct responsibility for cutting checks from a potential $14 million settlement to resolve class claims over its illegal publication of criminal records online. U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone said that having Bucks County take responsibility for writing the potentially tens of thousands of checks that could come as a result of the settlement, rather than giving the job to an already retained claims administrator, was fertile ground for needless additional cost and complication....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS