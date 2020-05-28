2 Accused PED Suppliers Deny Horse Doping Charges

Law360, New York (May 28, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a mother and daughter pair on Thursday denied accusations that their clients perpetrated a scheme to supply misbranded and adulterated performance-enhancing drugs for racehorses. During a teleconference with U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil of the Southern District of New York, lawyers for Sarah Izhaki and Ashley Lebowitz entered not guilty pleas to charges of drug adulteration and misbranding conspiracy as well as a smuggling count for Izhaki. Prosecutors say Izhaki and Lebowitz peddled a version of the drug erythropoietin, known by the brand name Epogen, or "epo" in the horse racing industry, which is used to boost a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS